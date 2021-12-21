Ghana: Australian Ambassador Bids President Akufo-Addo Farewell After Duty Tour

20 December 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Res Mainoo Yeboah

President Akufo-Addo (Right) handing a traditional Ghanaian stool to Gregory Andrew, outgoing High Commissioner of Australia to Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana stands ready to further deepen its relationship with Australia for the benefit of the two countries.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the two countries had enjoyed strong bilateral relations for decades due to their shared values and history.

"I am looking forward to stronger economic ties and stronger bilateral trade between our two countries," the President said.

In a farewell meeting with the outgoing High Commissioner of Australia to Ghana, Gregory Andrew, President Akufo-Addo urged the Australian business community to take advantage of Ghana's business-friendly environment and explore business opportunities and partnerships.

President AKufo-Addo commended the outgoing ambassador for his commitment to donate blood for sick people who needed blood transfusion.

He said the outgoing ambassador had helped save the lives of some Ghanaians due to his blood donations and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr Andrew, on his part, thanked the government for making his tour of duty in the country a success.

He commended Ghanaians for their warm hospitality and making his service in the country a success.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X