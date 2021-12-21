Ghana: Quartey Ousts Lamptey As GBF President

20 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey, was the biggest casualty at the federation's Elective Congress held on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium when he lost to the Treasurer of the GBF, Bernard Quartey.

The keenly contested election had the former GBF boss poll a total of 45 votes against Quartey whose 59 votes unseated his former boss.

The shocking loss came barely 24 hours after Mr. Lamptey rode on the back of Ghana's sole Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze feat by a member of the Black Bombers, Samuel Takyi, to be adjudged the Sports Administrator of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at its awards held on Friday.

Indeed, it was a big surprise for Lamptey and his followers who had tipped him to retain the seat after guiding the Black Bombers to qualify three boxers to the Olympic Games and winning Ghana's only medal from the games.

But Quartey will be expected to lead a new administration of the GBF with seemingly new personnel with not much experience in management but without doubt over their commitment and dedication to the sport.

Close follower of the sport, Dauda Fuseini, will work in a new capacity as First Vice President of the GBF after recording a total of 63 votes ahead of Mohammed Abdul Samadu, a former Vice President of the groupwith 23 votes and Abdul Rasheed Williams who polled 17 votes.

Boxing match-maker, Solomon Otoo Lartey went unopposed for the second Vice President just as Mustapha Nettey who enters the federation as the new Treasurer.

Abdul Issaka Pangasur and Dagadu Enam Foster are the new entrants coming as Executive Members after polling 53 votes each.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X