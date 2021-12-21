Ghana: Quartey Ousts Lamptey As GBF President

Former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey, was the biggest casualty at the federation's Elective Congress held on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium when he lost to the Treasurer of the GBF, Bernard Quartey.

The keenly contested election had the former GBF boss poll a total of 45 votes against Quartey whose 59 votes unseated his former boss.

The shocking loss came barely 24 hours after Mr. Lamptey rode on the back of Ghana's sole Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze feat by a member of the Black Bombers, Samuel Takyi, to be adjudged the Sports Administrator of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at its awards held on Friday.

Indeed, it was a big surprise for Lamptey and his followers who had tipped him to retain the seat after guiding the Black Bombers to qualify three boxers to the Olympic Games and winning Ghana's only medal from the games.

But Quartey will be expected to lead a new administration of the GBF with seemingly new personnel with not much experience in management but without doubt over their commitment and dedication to the sport.

Close follower of the sport, Dauda Fuseini, will work in a new capacity as First Vice President of the GBF after recording a total of 63 votes ahead of Mohammed Abdul Samadu, a former Vice President of the groupwith 23 votes and Abdul Rasheed Williams who polled 17 votes.

Boxing match-maker, Solomon Otoo Lartey went unopposed for the second Vice President just as Mustapha Nettey who enters the federation as the new Treasurer.

Abdul Issaka Pangasur and Dagadu Enam Foster are the new entrants coming as Executive Members after polling 53 votes each.