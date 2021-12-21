Ghana: Kumpese-Akwasiso Primary School Needs Assistance

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Kumpese-Atwasiso Primary School in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, is appealing for support toward the construction of classroom blocks and other facilities to meet growing population needs of the school.

The Chairman of the PTA, Abubakar Ibrahim who made the appeal said with a pupil population of 630, the school served three communities including Akwasiso, Kumpese, and Abram.

The school, he said, established in 1954, currently had old structures that include only six and three classroom blocks for primary and kindergarten respectively.

Despite the rapid increase in population of the school, he said, the school had old structure and had only undergone snail-pace development.

Mr Ibrahim said on the average, each structure accommodates 105 pupils, which was far above the number of recommended students for a classroom which is 20.

He explained that due to lack of tables and chairs, most of the pupils sit on bare floors during class sessions while others were also taught under trees that serve as classroom.

According to Mr Ibrahim, the building needs rehabilitation including roofing and the provision of chairs and tables for the pupils.

Additionally, he said the school needs a toilet and a borehole.

Mr Ibrahim said despite appeals by the PTA and school management to educational authorities in the Amansie South District to assist the school in its constructional and rehabilitating efforts, the school is still yet to have a facelift.