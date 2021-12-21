Ghana: UEW Introduces 62 Academic Programmes

Winneba — The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has introduced 62 academic programmes as part of the university's commitment to meet the demand of the time.

The programmes include: two Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), 22 Master of Philosophy (MPhil), two Master of Business Administration (MBA), three Master of Science (MSc.), five Master of Arts (MA), five Master of Education (MEd), 20 undergraduates, two Diplomas and a Certificate.

Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang, the acting Vice Chancellor of UEW, announced these during the congregation of the University

The congregation, which was organised within a four-day period, saw 11,477 students who had completed their various degree of studies at the institution, graduating.

They were made up of 418 diploma, representing four per cent, 9,999 first degree, representing 87 per cent and 1,060 post graduate students, representing nine per cent.

The number included students from the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

Prof. Ofori-Birikorang explained that the courses were introduced as part of the vision of the University to meet the demand of contemporary global environment.

He also indicated that it formed part of efforts geared towards meeting the needs of various professional interests in areas of specialisation.

Prof. Ofori-Birikorang further announced measures by the institution to introduce new programmes and said it involved two PhD programmes to be run by the Faculty of Social Science Education, under the Department of Political Science and Department of Geography.

Additionally, he said the University would be introducing MA and MPhil programme in African Studies, as well as MA in Environmental Studies.

Touching on governance within the University, the acting Vice Chancellor explained that management had taken steps to deepen the process of reconciliation, inclusion and healing on campus through a very progressive and pragmatic means.

He said it was the determination of management to harness all potential and resources to the collective benefit of all.

"We are therefore determined to foster an atmosphere of peace and harmony in furtherance of the development of our dear university" he said.

The Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, in an address read on his behalf applauded the government for giving the University financial clearance to recruit a number of staff to facilitate academic work.

"The financial clearance will help us develop and consolidate our position as Ghana's leading teacher education institution.

He, however, called for additional financial clearance for the University to recruit additional key staff for the institution.

Nana Ofori Ansah I commended management and staff of UEW for their hard work and dedication in bringing the University this far.

He appealed to the government to support the University in addressing the challenge of accommodation.

Nana Ansah I explained that the institution had been unable to accommodate large number of students and staff.

"Unfortunately, some landlords in Winneba and its environs are charging exorbitant rate" he said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in an address read on his behalf by the deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, indicated that UEW had been and continues to play significant role in the area of training teachers and developing educational policies or framework in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended the immediate past Council and the Management of the University for their determination in channelling much of the university's resources into infrastructural development.

"We were all witnesses to the number of physical infrastructural projects which were commissioned last year, most of which were student centred" he said.

He further said, "All these were done to support the government's efforts to provide quality education to the Ghanaian child."

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government's commitment towards developing all sectors of education in the country in order to build an educated, skilled and confident society, equipped with global competencies.