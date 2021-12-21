Ghana: TSE Presents Gh¢35,000 to Tokyo 2020 Games Boxers

The Trust Sports Emporium (TSE) has presented a reward package of GH¢35,000 to Ghana's bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi and two other boxers, Shakul Samed and Sulemanu Tetteh.

The package includes a two-year training at the Emporium with personal training equipment for Takyi while Shakul and Sulemanu received a year's training at the facility and personal training kits.

Board Chair of the Trust Sports Emporium (TSE), Mrs. Joyce Wereko-Ampim said the gesture was part of efforts to develop boxing and raise Olympic and world champions for the country.

She recalled that the TSE prior to the Tokyo games gave the boxing team GH¢50,000 to support their participation.

"With the achievement of the boxing team especially Takyi, the TSE is proud to say that its agenda of developing a pipeline of world class athletes is well on course," she stated.

She said the TSE would ensure that Ghana increases its medal-winning prospects at the 13th edition of the African Games in 2023 in Ghana.

The former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF)Mr. George Lamptey expressed gratitude to TSE and called for more of such collaborations.

"The TSE has supported us from the Commonwealth Games, the last Africa Games and our qualifiers in Senegal and then to Tokyo. We are grateful to the board and members for their support," he stated.

He appealed to government to allow the facility to be used for training for the 2023 Africa Games as it would go a long way to support their quest to win medals for the country.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA). Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye

assured the TSE that they would support' Takyi who turned professional to become a world champion.

He urged other boxers to take advantage of the facilities and train to become world beaters.