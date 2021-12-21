Ghana: UER Launches 'Stay Alive Campaign' in Bolga

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has initiated proactive measures to help ensure accident-free in the coming yuletide period.

The Regional Head of the NRSA, Mr Abdullai Bawa Ghamsah, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here on a side-line interview during the launch of the "Stay Alive Campaign" in the Upper East Regional capital Bolgatanga on Wednesday.

Mr Ghamsah mentioned that among the measures working with other collaborators such as the Police Service, the Fire Service, the Urban Roads, the Ambulance Service to weed out all vehicles on the roads that still use the "Killer lump".

He stated that apart from his outfit implementing the pre-departure strategy to ensure that there was no overloading and ensuring that vehicles were roadworthy, the NRSA would liaise with the necessary authorities to prosecute road traffic offenders.

He stated that plans were also far advanced by his outfit to embark upon education on road safety in all the bus terminals in the region during the festivity period.

Mr Ghamsah indicated that, though road accidents are inevitable, some drivers at times deliberately cause cold blood murders on our roads and get away with it.

He said that what is been recorded so far are not road accidents but crashes, which he stated are often due to carelessness.

The Regional Head further underscored need for parliament to amend the road safety laws to give stiffer punishment to reckless drivers who kill innocent people on our roads.