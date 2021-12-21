Ghana: Accra Mayor to Woo Investors At 1st W. A-Latin America Trade, Investment and Sister City Confab

The Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Elizabeth Sackey, has accepted to lead Metropolitan, Municipal District Chief Executives of Ghana to the 1st West Africa-Latin America trade, investment and sister city conference in Belize, February 2022.

She accepted the invitation when executives of the Local Organising Committee and the brain behind the project, the African Citied Development Consult limited last Tuesday paid a courtesy call on her and gave her the invitation.

The Mayor indicated that she was very interested in opening up the capital city of Ghana, Accra to the World for the unlimited opportunity available around the globe which could be cultivated on the agenda of sister city.

Mrs. Sackey said she was driving home businesses, trade, tourism, agriculture and educational opportunities for the capital.

The Accra MCE called on businesses to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them by the conference to find market for their products, especially the Ghanaian produce.

She emphasised that President Akufo- Addo's vision of making Ghana Beyond Aid could only be achieved through exports of Ghana made products to the world and Latin America which were still a fresh business zone for many opportunities for the Ghanaian businesses.

The African Cities Development Consul ltd (ACDC) is mainly interested in branding West African sub-region to attract more investment and business opportunities to the region.

With a market force of over 350 million people in a relatively stable region, African Cities Development Consul ltd (ACDC) is sure to attract investments by deliberately organizing programs to avail government agencies and businesses, especially in Ghana, experts and technical people to conferences and trade shows around the World with a focus on trade with West Africa.

The Consult intends to create a very candid research on trade and investment in the West Africa sub-region with a perspective on wooing investment from the Latin America.

It will also create and establish links and engagements with West African cities and their counterparts in Latin America for sister cities programs and agreements.

The West African - Latin America Trade, Investment and Sister City project and conference is expected to be a very powerful gathering of international and local investors, developers, practitioners, academicians, regulators and policymakers from African and Latin American corporations, governments and industry players to discuss investment opportunities, infrastructure development, trend and going concerns within the business space with a focus on creating policy frameworks for making businesses thrive and wooing tourists between the two regions.

The conference is coming on 13-20th February 2022 at bride city, Belize in Latin America.

About one hundred cities and municipalities in Wet Africa are expected to attend and link with cities in the Latin America to create a long lasting sister cities project and synergies.