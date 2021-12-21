Ghana: Kotoko Labour to Beat Legon Cities

Kumasi Asante Kotoko bounced back to winning ways after beating struggling Legon Cities 2-1in their Week eight Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter at Dawu, yesterday.

A brace from Etuoga Mbella ensured the Porcupine Warriors ended their three-game winless streak and further deepened the woes of the home side who have won just once in the season.

The Cameroonian gave Kotoko the lead in the 29th minute with a beautiful strike after a very dominant performance from the start of the game.

Legon Cities, who were hoping to cause an upset, responded immediately with a beautiful strike from Ahmed Rahman to equalize in the 32nd minute.

Kotoko came back strongly after the equalizer in their quest to restore the lead before recess but the home side remained resolute to send the game to recess on parity.

The likes of MudasiruSalifu and Isaac Oppong were a handful for the Legon Cities defence immediately after the break as they continued their search for a goal.

The pressure paid off in the 77th minute after Etuogabeautifully connected a cross from Stephen Amankonah to give his side the breakthrough they needed.

Coach Prosper OgumNarteh'scharges stayed very compact and protected the lead to walk away with a much deserved three points.