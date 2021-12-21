Ghana: Aduana Triumph in Bono Derby

Aduana Stars emerged victorious in yesterday's Bono derby with a 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

It was a match day eight clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) which lived up to its billing as both clubs attempted to undo each other.

The hero of the day was former Asante Kotoko captain and winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi whose brace made the difference in a very close game that brought the best out of the two.

Following their fine form in recent times, Aduana Stars were favourites ahead of the game but Chelsea showed their intention in the earlier exchanges; giving the 'Ogya' boys no room to operate.

With just a change in the setup that beat Ashgold last week, the Head Coach of Aduana Stars, Joseph AsareBediakokept faith with the squad as Gyamfi made a return from suspension to replace Benjamin Tweneboah.

Undoubtedly, his presence gave them some bite upfront as he tormented the Berekum Chelsea back line.

But Moses Coffie's Chelsea proved equal to the task as they contained Aduana and succeeded in creating a few chances of their own.

With the likes of Nasiru Osman Ebla, Edwin Kuffour Asamoah and Evans Obengearning a starting place, Chelsea massed up in midfield and made a few incursions into the Aduana area but failed to find the back of the net.

Despite the fierce fight to get the winner, they failed to find the back of the net to end the half goalless.

But Gyamfi opened the floodgates for Ogya Boys in the 67 minutes with a great goal.

Chelsea responded and pushed the game to Aduana end of the field in search of an equalizer.

But they were pegged back by the in-form Aduana Stars as the experienced Gyamfi doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 72nd minute.

In the 86th minute, Sam Adams fetched Aduana's third goal in what fans thought was the final nail in Chelsea's coffin.

But to the surprise of all, the Blues staged a late rally to score two late goals through Stephen Anokye Badu and Isaac Kwakye Osei to end it 3-2.

The win stretched Aduana's winning run to six games.