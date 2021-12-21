Algeria Win FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Algeria scored twice in extra time to beat neighbours Tunisia 2-0 and win the FIFA Arab Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Amir Sayoud scored in the ninth minute of extra time while YacineBrahimi netted with the final kick of the game in Al Khor city to give Algeria the trophy.

Algeria added the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title they won in 2019, which they are set to defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in Algeria's opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

His thunderous 99th minute finish caused the crowd to erupt before Brahimi put the nail in the coffin on a counter attack which capitalised on Tunisia sending the whole team up for a late corner.

It is the first time that Algeria has won the competition.

The team has competed twice before that, in Jordan in 1988 and Qatar in 1998, falling to group stage exits on both occasions.

Earlier in the day, hosts Qatar beat Egypt 5-4 on penalties in the third place playoff match at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

The game was even for the majority before Egypt fired several attempts at goal but could not find a way through.

Qatar's goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham then sealed victory for his side by saving the crucial penalty.

The tournament acted as a precursor to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is set to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. -Insidethegames.biz