Ghana: GAF Commended for Dedication and Loyalty

Officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been commended for their dedication and loyalty that has culminated in the peace the country is currently enjoying.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, who made these remarks at the 2021 festival of nine lessons and carols at the Burma Camp last Thursday in Accra said without peace and security, no meaningful development could take place in the country.

He urged GAF to continue to create an enabling environment for growth and economic prosperity of the nation.

The event, which was a collaboration between the GAF and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), was on the theme: "Behold the Saviour is Born."

It attracted several dignitaries from the Accra Diocesan Methodist Church, GBC and officials of the Ministry of Interior, while the choirs of the GAF, the GAF central band and GBC also provided melodious tunes to spice the occasion.

The CDS indicated that total peace and security was needed to attract the much needed investments both local and foreign to put the country at par with other developing countries.

"That is why the peace and security should be maintained to attract the needed investments, as well as safeguard the serenity of the citizens to enable them go about their duties normally," he added.

Vice Admiral Amoama stated that the Military High Command had to put in place measures to deal ruthlessly with emerging threats from the Sahel and the country's maritime space, adding that "every support has been provided for GAF to safeguard the internal sovereignty of the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GAF, he said, had been able to maintain its good image in all fields they operated, as the discipline and professionalism exhibited during peace missions made the United Nations (UN) to request for more troops to South Sudan and Central African Republic.

The CDS urged Ghanaians and every soldier to look up to the saviour to achieve greater heights and also resolve to maintain the integrity of the homeland Ghana.

The Director of Religious Affairs of GAF, Rev. Captain Paul Adjei-Djan, in his Christmas message said Jesus Christ was the saviour of the world and the redeemer of sins who protected and brought everyone to him.

He said the saviour played a role in every ministry; he was the king and still is the king, adding "Jesus gave his life for mankind and that anyone who believes and accepts him shall have eternal life."

Rev. Adjei-Djan urged Christians to constantly pray for the nation to keep away the COVID-19 pandemic that had brought so much fear and panic.

"We need to pray fervently to keep the virus at bay so that Ghana, Africa and the world will be free," he added.