Ghana: Tama Foundation Builds Capacity of Community Leaders in Talensi

Tongo — The Foundation for the Transformation of Marginal Areas (TAMA Foundation) Universal, a non-governmental organisation, (NGO) has built the capacity of community leaders in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region to help them resolve mining issues amicably.

The day's capacity building programme with funding by Ford Foundation was attended by chiefs, queen mothers, opinion leaders and assembly members.

It was aimed at helping to amplify the voices of the community leaders to engage effectively with mining companies to optimise community benefits whilst minimising the environmental consequences of mining to communities

Speaking at the ceremony at Tongo on Wednesday, the Operations Manager of TAMA Foundation Universal, Mr Jonathan Adabre, explained that the project was implemented against the backdrop of Northern Ghana emerging as the new frontier of mining, and stated that currently, there are several mining companies with various forms of licenses operating in the zone.

According to him, data from the Minerals Commission of Ghana, 270 licenses have been granted to companies for gold prospecting and reconnaissance purposes across the five regions of the north.

Five leases, he said, had been granted to companies for large scale, deep underground mining with three already operating in the Upper East and West regions.

Mr Adabre explained that to ensure transparency and accountability in the extraction of natural resources in Northern Ghana with particular focus on mining, TAMA Foundation Universal secured funding from the Ford foundation to implement the project .

He stressed that the goal of the project was to ensure that the extraction and utilisation of minerals resources is beneficial to mineral rich communities and contributes to a balanced and sustainable development of society in general.

Mr Adabre stated that it was against this background that the project was building the capacities of the community leaders with advocacy and communication skills so that they could effectively engage with mining companies, regulatory agencies, duty bearers and other key stakeholders for their share of the benefits of mining and for reduced environmental impact.

"As mining expands across Northern Ghana, it holds a potential to contribute to reducing north-south inequalities. However, this is only possible if mining communities have the knowledge and capacity to engage effectively with mining companies", he said.

Dr Samuel Marfo, a Senior Lecturer of the University for Development Studies (UDS) , one of the facilitators of the programme , urged the community leaders never to engage in violence acts with mining companies in addressing their differences but rather use dialogue.

The Chief of Mogre, Naab Robert, commended the implementers and the funding agency for the programme and indicated that they had been empowered by the programme.