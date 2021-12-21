Liberia: DoxxBet Liberia Gives LNP, MCC Hundreds of Mobile Phones

Monrovia — DoxxBet Liberia, one of Liberia's sports betting companies yesterday donated 500 mobile phones to the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to enhance works at the two government agencies.

On Wednesday, DoxxBet delivered 150 pieces of Mobiola X5000 phones to the LNP in an effort to help the force in its combat against crimes in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Zwannah Sarnor, the sales manager at DoxxBet Liberia said it was his company's own way of identifying with the LNP in the festive season at hand as the force combat crimes.

"These phones contain several important features including torch light, camera, radio player each and a power bank to help in the storing of electric power for onward charging of the phones whenever they are out of current," Sarnor said at the LNP headquarters in his presentation of the 150 pieces of the phones.

He said, as a business, there is no good environment to make profits and impact lives if there is no guaranteed security and as such his company thought that communication is vital in helping to curb crimes.

In response, as he received the donation, Patrick Sudue, Inspector General (IG) of the Liberia National Police said DoxxBet's Christmas gesture is laudable and will certainly make the needed impact.

"People are now thinking about good clothes and good food for the season but you have thought on something else, an important component that we have been wishing to have-phones.

"We have series numbers given to us by Orange Liberia for the fight against crimes but not many phones are available to insert to sim cards. This is why most of them are off but with these one hundred and fifty new phones, we will do our best to activate them," Sudue said.

After the donation of the 150 pieces of the phones to LNP in the morning of yesterday, DoxxBet also reached out to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in the later after period and donated 350 pieces of the same model of phones.

Zwannah Sarnor told the MCC authorities that the phones should be given to cleaners of streets and others who are daily involved in casual labor.

"The women and men, young and old who are out there sweeping our streets should benefit directly from this donation. Kindly give these phones to them," he admonished.

Sarnor put both the LNP and MCC's consignments of phones at US$15,000.

"Each phone cost US$30 directly from the manufacturing company abroad and we ordered them for our people," he concluded.

In response on behalf of Jefferson Koijee, City Mayor of Monrovia, King B. Andrew, director general of MCC said the City Corporation was pleased that DoxxBet made such a donation and assured that those who are sweeping the streets and others stationed at landfills will directly benefit.

"As we are doing our best to have a clean city ahead of the Bicentennial celebration, we want to say thank you to DoxxBet for our people who are in so much need of phones to keep in touch with their departments and the central office," Andrew said.