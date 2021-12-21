Liberia: DoxxBet Liberia Gives LNP, MCC Hundreds of Mobile Phones

20 December 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — DoxxBet Liberia, one of Liberia's sports betting companies yesterday donated 500 mobile phones to the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to enhance works at the two government agencies.

On Wednesday, DoxxBet delivered 150 pieces of Mobiola X5000 phones to the LNP in an effort to help the force in its combat against crimes in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Zwannah Sarnor, the sales manager at DoxxBet Liberia said it was his company's own way of identifying with the LNP in the festive season at hand as the force combat crimes.

"These phones contain several important features including torch light, camera, radio player each and a power bank to help in the storing of electric power for onward charging of the phones whenever they are out of current," Sarnor said at the LNP headquarters in his presentation of the 150 pieces of the phones.

He said, as a business, there is no good environment to make profits and impact lives if there is no guaranteed security and as such his company thought that communication is vital in helping to curb crimes.

In response, as he received the donation, Patrick Sudue, Inspector General (IG) of the Liberia National Police said DoxxBet's Christmas gesture is laudable and will certainly make the needed impact.

"People are now thinking about good clothes and good food for the season but you have thought on something else, an important component that we have been wishing to have-phones.

"We have series numbers given to us by Orange Liberia for the fight against crimes but not many phones are available to insert to sim cards. This is why most of them are off but with these one hundred and fifty new phones, we will do our best to activate them," Sudue said.

After the donation of the 150 pieces of the phones to LNP in the morning of yesterday, DoxxBet also reached out to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) in the later after period and donated 350 pieces of the same model of phones.

Zwannah Sarnor told the MCC authorities that the phones should be given to cleaners of streets and others who are daily involved in casual labor.

"The women and men, young and old who are out there sweeping our streets should benefit directly from this donation. Kindly give these phones to them," he admonished.

Sarnor put both the LNP and MCC's consignments of phones at US$15,000.

"Each phone cost US$30 directly from the manufacturing company abroad and we ordered them for our people," he concluded.

In response on behalf of Jefferson Koijee, City Mayor of Monrovia, King B. Andrew, director general of MCC said the City Corporation was pleased that DoxxBet made such a donation and assured that those who are sweeping the streets and others stationed at landfills will directly benefit.

"As we are doing our best to have a clean city ahead of the Bicentennial celebration, we want to say thank you to DoxxBet for our people who are in so much need of phones to keep in touch with their departments and the central office," Andrew said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X