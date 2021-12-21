Somalia: Somali FM Participates in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

20 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdisaid Muse Ali, participated in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan.

"H.E Abdisaid Muse Ali expressed that Somalia stands in solidarity with Afghanistan and called for the OIC and international community to find an immediate solution to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the foreign ministry said.

A delegation comprising the Somali foreign affairs minister arrived in Pakistan on Saturday. The delegates were received by senior officials from Pakistan.

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers was called by Saudi Arabia and is hosted by Islamabad.

The meeting's focus is on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan where the United Nations is warning nearly 23 million people - about 55 per cent of the population - can face extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold in the impoverished, landlocked country.

