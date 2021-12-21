Somalia: SNA Kills Six Al-Shabaab Fighters, Destroys Bases in Lower Jubba Region

20 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali military killed at least six Al-Shabaab fighters and wounded several others wounded in operation against the Al-Shabaab group.

According to military officials who spoke to the state-owned radio, US-trained Danab forces the operation was carried out in the Lower Jubba region.

"Al-Shabab members have been killed and bases destroyed in the past in the operation carried out in Mayondo, Dhay, Abdi-Marodi and Kubow in," SNA commanders said.

The operation comes amid the government forces have intensified their offensive operations to flush out Al-Shabab group in many parts of the country.

Al-Shabab has been fighting Somalia's central government for years to establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The group frequently carries out bombings and gun assaults in Somalia and elsewhere in its war against the Somalia military and the African Union-mandated AMISOM force that supports the government.

