Malawi: Wolves Successfully Represent Malawi At Zava Army Commander's Volleyball Tourney

Lilongwe based Wolves Ladies Volleyball Team successfully represented Malawi at the Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) Army Commander's Tournament that took place in Lusaka, Zambia from Friday to Sunday.

The Wolves went as far the finals in the ladies' category in which they played against Prisons Leopards of Zambia and finished second with silver medals and K750,000.00 cash prize after losing by three sets to zero.

Besides finishing as first runners up, Wolves produced the best setter and best attacker in ladies' category. Sarah Dale was named the best setter while Melody Moyo was voted the best attacker. Each of them got K25,000.00.

ZAVA Close Tournament is an annual volleyball tournament in Zambia that marks the end of a volleyball season and this year the Zambia Volleyball Association partnered with the Zambia Army for sponsorship.

Head Coach for Prisons Leopards, Barry Muluti, hailed Wolves for their tactical ability.

"We worked for every point and every win against Wolves. It was the first toughest game my team has been exposed to. Wolves were able to change an attacking system, defensive system and so on.

"We are in serious preparations for Zone VI games at Maputo next month. Wolves played as a unit and that was their strength. But I noted that they have a challenge in fighting from behind. When opponents are leading, they concede defeat. In volleyball, it is 25 points. They should work on fighting when a team is leading them," explained Muluti.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wolves Coach, Dr Thulani Maphosa, told Nyasa Times his charges put up a gallant fight on the foreign soil.

"Our target was to reach the semi-finals. Generally, we wanted to expose the team to more competitive leagues within the zone. The girls performed above our expectations. They showed a lot of improvement and maturity in this tournament. We have learnt a lot. For example, we need to improve on mental strength and other areas," said Maphosa.

General Secretary for Zambia Volleyball Association, Gift Chasekela, told Nyasa Times he was impressed with stiff competition throughout the tournament.

"Malawi gave us good games and an opportunity to see how our volleyball has developed. We are grateful for their coming and participation. Our teams are preparing for the Zone VI Club Championship scheduled for Maputo, Mozambique next month.

"The Volleyball Association of Malawi should be encouraged to do more activities for the players to have more game time. We will get there. It's one step at a time. Malawi is heading into the right direction," explained Chasekela.

In the men's category, Nkhwazi beat Chalube by 3 sets to one in the finals. Both teams are from Zambia.

Kamuzu Barracks men's and ladies' teams also participated at the tournament but failed to get medals.