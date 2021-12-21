Malawi: National Bank's 12 Days of Christmas Touches Lives

The bank of the nation, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated items worth K11million to various institutions in a Christmas outreach program dubbed '12 days of Christmas'.

Replicated on the famous Christmas carol, 12 days of Christmas started on December 6 and will run up to December 22 where the Bank is donating items to different institutions as one way of celebrating Christmas with different stakeholders within the Nation.

On the first day of the programme 6 December 2021, NBM plc donated various learning aids such as text books and stationery worth K1 million to Kamkodola primary School in Lilongwe rural.

On the 7th of December, The Bank of the Nation donated medical equipment worth K1 million to Bangwe Health Centre in Blantyre.

Nancholi Youth Network in Blantyre also benefited from the 12 days of Christmas programme when it received various medical items from the Bank which included Medicines, Sutures, BP Machines, Weighing Scales, Thermometers, Pens and Mosquito nets.

Chilanga School for the Blind in Kasungu, Mulanje School for the Blind in Mulanje, Kabudula Health Centre and Chezi rehabilitation Centre in Lilongwe, Livingstonia Aids programme in Mzuzu and Karonga school for the Deaf in Karonga have also been touched by the 12 Days of Christmas.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said so far, the 12 days of Christmas has had very good reception from both beneficiaries and stakeholders.

"Christmas time is a time for giving, and as a Bank, we would like to give out gifts that keep giving long after the festive season is over.

"This is a factor that influenced our decision making on initiatives and institutions to support," said Hiwa.

Bangwe Health Centre Clinical Technician Kelita Mbvundula thanked NBM plc for the donation of the various medical items that it donated saying they would help serve their patients better.

"The visit from NBM plc has come as a pleasant surprise and presents a very good ending to our year, here at Bangwe Health Centre," said Mbvundula.

The 12 days of Christmas program will close off with a donation of desks at Namachira Primary School in Blantyre rural on Monday the 20th of December and presentation of a copy printer to Lilongwe Girls Secondary school in Lilongwe on Tuesday, 21st December 2021.