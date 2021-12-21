Malawi: Nocma Assures of Adequate Fuel Stocks Across the Country

21 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has assured motorists that it has adequate fuel stocks, both petrol and diesel in its Strategic Fuel Reserves (SFRs) across the Country.

A statement from the company says currently, more stocks are being procured in addition to the available stocks at the SFRs from both the Beira and Dar es Salaam ports.

"NOCMA would thus like to request the general public to disregard the false Information circulating on social media to the effect that NOCMA's petrol reserves have been depleted. The company would therefore like to request the general public not to panic as there is no need to do so," says the statement.

