Tunisia: EIB and Transtu Ink €45 Million Fund to Renew Tgm Rail Line Fleet

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new funding contract worth €45 million (TD146.29 million) to renew the fleet of the TGM railway line, was inked on December 20 by European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix and Tunisian Transport Company (TRANSTU) CEO Moez Ben Salem.

This funding will help TRANSTU buy 18 new rail cars and equipment for the TGM railway line, the EIB said in a press release on Monday.

"As a European Climate Bank, we are pleased to support Tunisia in its energy transition and to invest in projects that foster sustainable urban mobility," said Félix.

The EIB will continue to prioritise the financing of social infrastructure to help improve the Tunisian people's living conditions, he added.

The inking ceremony was attended by Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied and Minister of Transport Rabii Majidi.

