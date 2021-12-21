Tunisia: Teachers, School Staff and Students Aged 15 and Older Must Present Vaccine Pass After Holidays - Salouti

Tunis/Tunisia — All students eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination (15 years and older) as well as teachers and school staff must present the vaccine pass to access schools after the holidays, Education Minister Fathi Slaouti said Monday.

The vaccine pass is mandatory for all without exception as of December 22, 2021, in compliance with the provisions of the presidential decree n°1/2021 of October 22, 2021 on the COVID-19 vaccine pass, he stated to the media on the fringes of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Education's staff housing office.

Regarding the epidemiological situation in educational institutions, Slaouti said: "The situation is not serious, as some people describe it," adding that since the start of the school year on September 15, 10 schools and about 20 classes have been closed, in accordance with the health protocol in force.

He did not rule out, however, the possibility to resort to exceptional measures such as group teaching if the health situation worsens in Tunisia.