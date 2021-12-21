Tunisia: Covid-19 - 44,347 Jabs Administered, Dec. 19

Tunis/Tunisia — 44,347 COVID-19 jabs (21,956 first shots, 10,366 boosters, 23,098 third doses and 192 travel shots) were administered on December 19, the Health Ministry said.

11,327,165 vaccine shots were given till this date, the same source specified.

Figures show 5,495,388 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,172,258 who got two doses and 1,323,130 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The number of people registered on the Evax.tn platform to book jab appointments reached 7,320,647 till December 19.