Gambia: Dis Gambia Pays Courtesy Call On ISD Ag. CIO, Ghana

A four-member delegation from the Department of Information Services of The Gambia, the counterpart of Information Services Department (ISD) Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Ag. Chief Information Officer of ISD, Ghana, Mr David Owusu-Amoah.

The Gambian delegation was in Ghana to learn about the structure and functions of ISD Ghana and how best the two Institutions could learn from each other and also work together to advance good governance in both countries.

The Ag. Chief Information Officer, Mr Owusu-Amoah, briefed the team about the functions and operational structure of ISD since the Department was established in 1939.

He also took the delegation through the ISD transformation Agenda, which seeks to restructure the Department to make it more relevant and responsive to the contemporary media industry, while still playing the functional role as the Public Relations and Communications outfit of the government.

The Deputy Chief Information Officers of the various Divisions also took turns to brief the delegation about their Divisions, particularly, the Acess To Information and the Public Relations Coordinating Divisions headed by Dr Mahama Nafisa and Mrs Ethel Amissah-Cudjoe respectively.

The Head of the Gambian Delegation, Ebrima A. Njie, Deputy Director, Department of Information Services, was grateful to the host team for the warm and cordial reception accorded them.

He commended the Department for the good work being done and promised to incorporate the best practices into their operations in The Gambia.

The event was attended by the Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs Mamle Andrews.

The delegation later toured the Research Division, Public Relations Coordinating Division, Access To Information and the Newsroom of the Department.