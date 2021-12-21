Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (3), Emni Haili (2), and Dubarwa (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,566 while the number of deaths stands at 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,779.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 December 2021