Eritrea: Readiness to Strengthen Contribution

The Sweden branch of the National Association of Eritrean War Disable Veterans expressed readiness to strengthen contribution to the national association.

According to report, the association branch in the past two years has extended material support worth 300 thousand Euros to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Similarly, the Stockholm branch has contributed 10 thousand Dollars, Umea branch 4 thousand Dollars, Gutenberg branch 13 thousand 013 Dollars, while the Orebro branch contributed 90 thousand Kroner to the association.

Likewise, in 2020 the Norway branch of the association contributed 16 laptops with accessories and a number of medical equipment to the association.

In the same vein, as part of the initiative the nationals in Germany have been undertaking to support families of martyrs and to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund, the Eritrean Embassy in Germany reported that 'Kolahta' group in Stuttgart contributed 1 thousand 292 Euros, Frankfurt branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women 550 Euros, national committee in Stuttgart 5 thousand 998 Euros, Mr. Henok Hadgu 600 Euros, Ms. Akberet Bairu 600 Euros, Ms. Mihret Estifanos with her son Daniel Yosief 600 Euros, Mr. Ahmed Ferej Hiyabu 200 Euros, family of Ms. Haregu Tekle 200 Euros, and Mr. Haileab Tesfu 20 Euros.