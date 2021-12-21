Tunisia: Press Representative Structures Insist On Reforms

Tunis/Tunisia — Media stakeholders and representative structures, such as the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), the Information Union of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the Press Council and the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAICA) held a preparatory meeting for the national conference on public policies in the media sector on Monday.

This preparatory meeting tackles ways to establish an appropriate training system that will benefit the entire audiovisual landscape, HAICA president Nouri Lajmi said.

There are gaps in the legislative framework governing media institutions, he added, noting that the sector is still subject to the 2011 decrees and that the economic crisis threatens the sustainability of several media institutions.

SNJT president Yassine Jelassi, for his part, said this meeting comes in a political context "marked by the violation of the right of access to information" which "seriously threatens the freedom of press and expression."

"The state's relationship with the media is not based on a clear vision or a consultative approach," he added. Since 2011, successive governments have not adopted a serious policy towards the press but have instead obstructed all possibilities for reform by withdrawing draft laws proposed by professionals of the sector and replacing them with proposals from political parties, Jelassi affirmed.

"This is an example of the attempted subjugation of the press and domination of the media over the past decade."

Among the flaws in the state's relationship with the press is also the issue of public advertising, which remains subject to clientelism and anarchy, he said, calling to regulate opinion polling companies to ensure justice and fairness to all media components.

Jelassi also stressed the need for a clear vision for the written press, which must plan a transition to digital to ensure its sustainability in this complex and interwoven context.

President of the Press Council Etidel Mejbri noted the delay in reforms in the media sector, particularly in terms of governance and the balance between freedom of expression and the sustainability of the institution, which is subject to market forces.

The overlap between traditional and new media has created challenges that need to be studied in depth, she indicated.

Likewise, Deputy Secretary-General of the UGTT's General Union of Information Hédi Tarchouni said the union has prepared a document for media reforms, which provides for short and long term objectives. He stressed the need to find public funding for the media that are experiencing financial difficulties and are threatened with bankruptcy.

He also recalled the struggle of the professionals in the sector who have blocked the multiple attempts of political parties trying to overtop the sector.