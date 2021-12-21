Tunisia: Vaccination Pass Is Obtained After Determined Period Set By Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus - Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — The vaccination pass can only be obtained after 28 days of taking the Janssen vaccine dose and 7 days after taking another type of vaccine, said Director-General of the computer centre at the Health Ministry Lotfi Allani on Monday.

This period was determined by the scientific committee to combat the coronavirus, the same source noted.

Those who have received a second dose of the vaccine during these days will not be able to obtain the vaccination pass, Allani told TAP.

As of December 22, 2021, the vaccination pass is mandatory in public spaces for anyone aged 18 years and over according to a presidential decree No. 2021 N°1 dated October 22, 2021, on the vaccination pass.