Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Organization of Agricultural Administration

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave Sunday, in a meeting of the Council of ministers, instructions for the revision of the organization of the agricultural administration, in accordance with the reformist approach taking into consideration the sector's priorities, the Council of the minister said in a statement.

After listening to a presentation on the development of the agricultural production and the reduction of the food dependence, President Tebboune ordered "a revision of the structure and the organization of the agricultural administration, at the central, regional and local levels, in accordance with a reformist approach taking into consideration priorities."

He also gave instructions to "elaborate an operation approach, in accordance with Algeria's agricultural specificity, based on the agricultural reality instead of academic theses."

He also gave instructions to "strengthen milk production facilities for a better control of production and distribution, notably in large cities."

He also ordered to "re-examine the experiences and role of pilot farms to create an added value in the sector at the central, regional and local levels."

President Tebboune called for "the creation of a mechanism of statistics, based on modern techniques and comprising Algerian experts, that enables obtaining accurate scientific data to exploit them prospectively," concluded the source.