Algeria: FIFA Arab Cup 2021 - President Tebboune Receives A' Soccer Team At People's Palace

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Monday at the People's Palace the national A' soccer team, winner of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Doha (Qatar).

President Tebboune shook hands, one by one, with representatives of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), the national coach, Abdelmaldjid Bougherra, the players, and members of the technical, medical and administrative staffs.

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune had congratulated the national team of local players after they had beat Tunisia in the final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021(2-0) held Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.

"Congratulations to the Arab champions. You have delighted us, may Allah preserve you," had tweeted President Tebboune.