Tunisia: WB Reaffirms Its Commitment to Support Tunisia's Recovery Programme - Ferid Belhaj

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The World Bank (WB) has reaffirmed its commitment to support the economic recovery programme in Tunisia, for inclusive and sustainable growth as well as to ensure the financing of the social coverage programme, said Ferid Belhaj, WB vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa Region, in a post published on Monday evening on his official social media page.

The post refers to an "important" meeting held by videoconference with Prime Minister Najla Bouden and her economic team, as well as the governor of the Central Bank.

Belhaj noted in his post that this meeting comes at a time when Tunisia is experiencing a "delicate economic and social situation".

