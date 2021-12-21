Tunisia: Majoul, Tabboubi Reiterate Commitment to Social Peace and Preserving Enterprises' Sustainability

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul and Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi, on Monday, reiterated their commitment to social peace and to preserving the sustainability of companies, jobs and the purchasing power of private sector workers, according to a UTICA statement.

The two sides discussed, during a meeting held at the UTICA headquarters, the general situation in the country and the role to be played by the two organisations to overcome the economic, social and financial crisis Tunisia is going through.

