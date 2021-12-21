Tunisia: Employment Minister, Swisscontact Representatives Discuss Developing Cooperation

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Nasreddine Nsibi, on Monday, met with Director of the Tunis office of the Swiss organisation Swisscontact Ives Matthijs and Executive Director Hamda Zramdini.

The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation programmes in the vocational training and employment sector.

Nsibi stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation relations between Tunisia and Switzerland in the field of employment and vocational training. He took note of common programmes that can boost employability of young people and offer them the necessary supervision and support.

For his part, the Swiss official voiced willingness to ensure cooperation with the Ministry in the field of joint programmes as well as the examination of areas of cooperation to serve the strategic objectives of the Ministry.

