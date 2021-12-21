Tunisia: Industry Ministry Approves 9 SME Files Related to Interest Cost Reduction

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy approved, on Monday, 9 files of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), requesting to benefit from the advantage of the State's assumption of responsibility for the difference between the interest rate of investment credits and the average rate of the money market.

This assumption of responsibility by the State which is within the limit of three points will make it possible to reduce the interest rate of the credits granted by the banks and the financial establishments to the small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

These 9 files are part of 12 files presented which concern 5 enterprises in the process of creation and 7 concerning extension projects.

Nearly 138 files, totalling credits of 113 MD, have been received by the Ministry of Industry. Some 77 companies employing 4,274 workers have already been granted this advantage.

