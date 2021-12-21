Liberia: Reject PYJ 2023

Rep. calls on Nimba voters

Nimba County District #8 Representative Larry Younquoi has commended the United States government for imposing sanction on Senator Prince Johnson and is also calling on the same government to ensure that he does not take part in the election.

More importantly, he has called on his county electorates to reject Senator Johnson in 2023 presidential and legislative election. That his election will affect the county; hence he should be rejected.

"We also want for the US government to prevent him from contesting in the 2023 election," he said.

Rep. Younquoi has been a strong opponent to Senator Johnson. According to him the decision by the United States Government is in the right position and timely as a means of relieving the people of Nimba County from political bondage.

According to him, senator Johnson has over the years been having his political kneel on the neck of the people of Nimba, thus preventing them from many developmental benefits .

He said most of the time for the citizens to make their independent decision, especially during the county sitting of which the County Project Management Committee is to be elected, senator always imposes his choice on the people with the saying that he has the final decision with the backing of the president.

The Fearless lawmaker told the media Wednesday in Paynesville that those information inscribed within the United States government statement are all factual. According to him, are those are doing of Senator Johnson over the years.

The Nimba County District #8 Representative wants the United States Government Sanction on Senator Prince Johnson to also prevent him from contesting the 2023 senatorial elections during the general and presidential elections.

He further said there is a need for them as policy makers of the county to inform the citizenry about the negative effects it will have on the county developmental progress if they reelect senator Prince Johnson who has been placed on sanction.

The Alternative National Congress lawmaker said it will be a serious setback for the county if the citizens reelect Senator Johnson mostly with country international partners including the united states of America.

Representative Younquoi further said Senator Johnson has misused the opportunity and respect from the people of Nimba with the return of insults.