South Africa: Virus Has Swept Through Western Cape Town of Clanwilliam, Causing Death and Suffering to Dozens of Dogs

Clanwilliam in the Western Cape is seeing an increase in dogs dying from canine distemper virus and animal welfare organisations are battling to keep up with the number of animals that need to be put to sleep or buried.

"What are the residents of Clanwilliam to do with their dogs that have died? This will not be one or two a week; it will be 15-20 a day."

Jeanine Mitchell, a veteran volunteer with Clanwilliam Animal Welfare (CLAW), was engaging with a Clanwilliam municipal official two weeks ago, warning about what she saw as an unfolding crisis in the area.

Distemper, the fatal "dog disease", had previously swept through Citrusdal and Lamberts Bay, and now it had Clanwilliam in its grip, biting down hard on words like fever, diarrhoea, eventual neurological disorder and death.

Canine distemper virus (CDV) causes fatal disease in dogs around the world.

Mitchell's volunteer colleague, Linette van Taak, who by all accounts gets down and dirty with the dead and dying in the streets and yards of Clanwilliam, tells of sad-eyed dogs in cages and stiff bodies abandoned in the veld and on street corners.

"The husky puppy you see in the cage we found on...