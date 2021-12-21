Tanzania: U.S. Heaps Praise On Tanzania

THE United States has said Tanzania's multi-party democracy has grown and strengthened over time, with opposing views given opportunity in the public square.

US Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright lauded for setting a good example to the world by embracing equality, and melding so many ethnic, tribal, and religious communities together in solidarity for national unity.

"We look forward to working closely with the president (Samia Suluhu Hassan) and her government to strengthen Tanzania's democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights and improve the freedom of expression for the benefit of all Tanzanians and the broader democratic world," stated Ambassador Wright.

He made the remarks at the Centre for Foreign Relations Conference on US-Tanzania Diplomatic Milestones held in Dar es Salaam, yesterday as part 3 of marking 60 years of Tanzania's independence.

"It is clear that America and Tanzania share a history and a set of values that bond us together," said the US ambassador. "I would argue that today we have an extraordinary opportunity to deepen our relationship and expand our partnership for the greater good of both our nations and the rest of the world Let's not allow this opportunity to go to waste.

Let's work together to take our friendship to even greater heights during the next 60 years," added the envoy..

Mr Wright also expressed satisfaction with Tanzania's leadership and engagement demonstrated within the 60 years of independence, particularly its legacy of using diplomacy and mediation to resolve conflicts among neighbours.

He observed that most well-known among these efforts is the role the founding father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, played over a period of decades to secure independence from minority rule for Southern African states.

"Our Secretary of State Henry Kissinger visited Dar es Salaam three times to meet with Mwalimu Nyerere during intense periods of negotiations on this issue, and he wrote in his memoirs of his admiration for Nyerere's political skill and his passionate commitment to African liberation," said Ambassador Wright.

The US Ambassador identified numerous other examples, including the efforts to bring peace in Burundi that culminated in the Arusha Peace Accords as well as efforts led by President Kikwete in 2008 to end the violence that erupted in Kenya following disputed presidential elections.

According to Mr Wright, in all aforesaid efforts, Tanzania has been, to quote former President Bill Clinton, "a cause of peace and cooperation across the region."

He said Tanzania also provides vital stability for the region through its troop contributions to peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the United Nations.

"I understand that currently Tanzania has over 1,400 troops assigned to peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, DRC, Lebanon, and South Sudan.

This work is vitally important, and the world is indebted to these brave troops. "And, of course, when speaking about the gratitude the US feels towards Tanzania, I would be highly remiss if I did not mention the aid and comfort provided by the Tanzanian people after the bombing of our embassy in 1998," he noted.

The ambassador noted that despite the grief for the lives lost, that tragedy bonded the two nations together in solidarity and shared purpose as never before.

He also revealed that among other things Tanzania and the US share similar values including issues of democracy, equality and their belief in progress.

"I believe we are united in our belief that progress is not just possible, but inevitable, and that our nations have a unique role in achieving that brighter future.

"In the U.S., the symbol of this belief is the iconic statue of lady liberty holding aloft the torch of freedom that stands in New York Harbor.

In Tanzania, it is symbolised by the freedom torch first lit on Independence Day 60 years ago on the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro," said the ambassador.

He was of the view that two nations have an extraordinary opportunity to deepen their relationship and expand partnership for the greater good of both nations and the rest of the world.

"Let's not allow this opportunity to go to waste. Let's work together to take our friendship to even greater heights during the next 60 years, and beyond," he stressed.