Egypt PM Follows Up Restoration Work At Historic Cairo Area

20 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reviewed on Monday ongoing restoration work at historic Cairo area in the presence of Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal and head of the Urban Development Fund Khaled Sediq.

Madbouli said the meeting, that grouped officials of the consultancy offices working in the project, followed up progress rate of the project as well as steps needed to expediate the implementation of the project to be finalized on time in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The project aims at restoring the civilized splendor of historic Cairo areas and benefiting from their distinguished features that enable them to be tourist destinations.

Madbouli underlined the importance of daily follow up of the restoration project to ensure there are no violations, stressing that the state will not allow any building violations to occur in these areas again.

During the meeting, Sediq briefed the premier on evacuation of some areas included in this project, underway negotiations with citizens to compensate them and efforts to change the façade of a number of buildings to match with the urban pattern of the restored areas.

