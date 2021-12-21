Ghana: ECOMIG Ghana Contingent Renovates Madrass, Donates Educational Materials to Munyagen School

20 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

The ECOWAS military intervention in The Gambia (ECOMIG) Ghanaian Contingent on Friday handed over the renovated Ashar Sharif Madrassa School in Barra as well as donated educational materials to Munyagen Basic Cycle School. Both ceremonies were attended by school children and their parents.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Awuni, Officer Commanding Fifth ECOMIG Ghanaian Contingent, (GHANCOY 5) said the activities form part of their Civil-Military Cooperation meant to address some of the needs of communities and environs to which they are deployed.

He added that the cooperation also "Enhances the relationship between soldiers and the locals but also ensure we give back to society through the provision of self-help developmental projects and donations."

He said their activities also includehealth care delivery, educational projects, humanitarian aid, transport, engineering, among others.

Lieutenant Colonel Awuni added that since their arrival in The Gambia, they have identified some educational shortfalls (specifically in Barra) similar to challenges in the educational sector in Ghana.

Alieu BadaraJeng, Ashar Sharif Madrassa School headmaster thanked the ECOMIG Ghanaian Contingent for the support which he said would go a long way in enhancing education.

MrJeng added that when people are empowered with knowledge and equipment to learn, they would build their communities as well as contribute to national development.

At Munyagen Basic Cycle School, the Ghanaian ECOMIG Contingent promised to rebuild the school's bakery.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew described education as a very important tool, adding that our children's future needs to be built now as they are the future leaders of Africa.

Abdou Saidy, vice principalMunyagen Basic Cycle Schoolthanked the Ghanaian ECOMIG Contingent for their support towards the school.

He assured them that the donated educational materials would be put into good use.

