South Africa: KZN Records Highest Number of New Covid-19 Infections

KwaZulu-Natal is now the epicentre of COVID-19 after the majority (or 2 496) new infections were detected in the province on Monday.

On Sunday, the province also recorded the highest number of infections after 4 135 people tested positive for the disease.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), overall, 8 515 new COVID-19 infections were identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 316 585.

Gauteng logged 1 890 new infections, followed by 1 625 in the Western Cape, 651 in the Eastern Cape and 601 in the North West, while the rest of the provinces registered less than 500 cases.

The latest data show the peak represents a positivity rate of 29.9%.

Citing the Department of Health, the NICD said 105 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 90 453 since the outbreak.

In addition, 8 435 patients are currently in hospital for Coronavirus, with 328 being admitted in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country administered 71 874 new COVID-19 vaccines, 15 213 of which were given to children.

This means there are now 27 599 038 doses that have been distributed since the start of the vaccination programme, while 15 389 994 (or 38.67%) adults are fully jabbed.

According to the department, there have been 848 172 jabs distributed to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 320 December 2021, there have been 273 900 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 351 812 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.