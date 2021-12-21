Tunisia: Head of State Inquires About Military Institution's Activities

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received, on Monday evening, at Carthage Palace, Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich.

The meeting was devoted to monitoring the proper functioning of the military institution and international cooperation, particularly in the field of the fight against terrorism and organized crime, says a statement of the Presidency.

On this occasion, President Kaïs Saïed asked the Minister of Defence to convey his "esteem" and "consideration" to all officers and soldiers for the efforts they have made, not only in the military field but also in other sectors, such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.