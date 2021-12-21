Tunisia: Head of State Inquires About Military Institution's Activities

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received, on Monday evening, at Carthage Palace, Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich.

The meeting was devoted to monitoring the proper functioning of the military institution and international cooperation, particularly in the field of the fight against terrorism and organized crime, says a statement of the Presidency.

On this occasion, President Kaïs Saïed asked the Minister of Defence to convey his "esteem" and "consideration" to all officers and soldiers for the efforts they have made, not only in the military field but also in other sectors, such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X