Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Calls for Law Enforcement Within 'Reasonable' Time

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Receiving, on Monday at Carthage Palace, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine, President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed insisted on the need to enforce the law to all in an equitable manner, and within a reasonable time, in accordance with the provisions of Article 108 of the Constitution.

During the meeting, the Head of State reviewed files that had "been closed or remained without any legal effect", expressing his "deep dissatisfaction" with the impunity shown by the justice system towards certain individuals.

"A fair trial without any discrimination or justification remains one of the demands of the people," the head of state insisted, quoted in a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

