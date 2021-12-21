Tunisia: Sfax - Four Ships Loaded With Cereals, Blocked Off Kerkennah for Non-Payment Reasons

Tunis/Tunisia — Four merchant ships, flying foreign flags, loaded with wheat, barley and flour, have remained immobile for weeks off the island of Kerkennah (Governorate of Sfax), unable to dock at the commercial port of Sfax to unload their cargoes, due to the inability of the Cereals Office to ensure the payment of the imported goods.

In a statement to TAP Agency, Secretary-General of the basic trade union of the Office des Céréales, Imed Marzouk said that these ships have been in hold since November 23 and 25 and December 16 and 18, which leads to delays in the payment of currency and threatens to gradually reduce the reserve stock.

He stressed in this regard that the penalties for late payment suffered by the Office of Cereals after the unloading of another import cargo of soft wheat that left the port of Sfax last Friday, were about 100 thousand dinars.

"This is an unprecedented situation", according to the trade unionist who said that this phenomenon is rampant and spreading in several commercial ports in Tunis (Port of Goulette), Gabes and Bizerte.

The Director-General of the Office des Céréales in Sfax refused to make a statement to TAP, justifying his position by the need to obtain the necessary authorisations from the central authorities.