Egypt Reports 903 New Infections, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Monday20/12/2021 that 903 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 376,233.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 49 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,410 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 760 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 313,051, the spokesman added.

MENA