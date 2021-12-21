Egypt: Sisi Gives Directives to Support, Develop Industry - Madbouli

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that the bodies of the state continue to present different facilitations to attract investors and pump new investments whether to establish factories or new companies or implement plans to expand current projects.

He pointed out to the continuous directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on supporting and developing the industry as it is one of the most important sectors that achieves economic growth to contribute to supporting the efforts of the state to localize a number of industries and implement a strategy to promote the local component in a number of industries.

This came on Monday 20/12/2021 during Madbouli's tour in a number of factories and companies established in the investment zone of the industrial development group in 6th of October city to attend the launching of new lines in the city.

Madbouli was accompanied by Trade Minister Niven Gamea, Giza Governor Ahmed Rashed and Head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab.

Madbouli started his tour by visiting the Industrial Development Group (IDG) where he was received by IDG Board Chairman Karim Sami Saad.

Saad gave a detailed presentation on the group to develop a number of industrial zones in the 6th of October City, the economic zone in East Port Said, New Alamein City and New 6th of October City.

Saad said that the IDG started work in 2008, adding that it develops 22 million square meters in the different areas and it includes 192 investors between 81 current factories and 28 factories that are under construction.

MENA