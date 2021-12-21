Egypt: Sisi Keen On Sponsoring Persons of Determination - Sobhy

21 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy on Monday 20/12/2021 confirmed keenness of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on supporting and sponsoring persons with special needs.

Such support was very clear during the "Able to Diffe" celebration, he added.

Sobhy made the remarks during a meeting between Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie in Ismailia.

The visit is part of fruitful cooperation between the authority and the ministry, and aims at learning more about the latest developments regarding projects in the canal region.

Sobhy was leading a delegation of 100 children with disabilities on a visit to the canal city, which comes as part of President Sisi's initiative, "Able to Differ".

In turn, Rabie underlined the importance of rallying up efforts of all state institutions to sponsor persons of determination.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X