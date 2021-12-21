Egypt: Sisi Keen On Sponsoring Persons of Determination - Sobhy

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy on Monday 20/12/2021 confirmed keenness of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on supporting and sponsoring persons with special needs.

Such support was very clear during the "Able to Diffe" celebration, he added.

Sobhy made the remarks during a meeting between Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie in Ismailia.

The visit is part of fruitful cooperation between the authority and the ministry, and aims at learning more about the latest developments regarding projects in the canal region.

Sobhy was leading a delegation of 100 children with disabilities on a visit to the canal city, which comes as part of President Sisi's initiative, "Able to Differ".

In turn, Rabie underlined the importance of rallying up efforts of all state institutions to sponsor persons of determination.

