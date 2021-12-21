Egypt: Maait - New Taxes Do Not Place New Burdens On Ordinary Citizens' Minister

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said on Monday 20/12/2021 the new tax draft law aims to increase the State's general budget, raise salaries, and support citizens.

Increasing the State's general budget helps complete many national projects that require funding, Maait said in a telephone interview with Al-Kahera Wal Nas channel.

The minister noted that new taxes do not affect ordinary citizens and do not place any new burdens on them.

He added that the parliament's resolution to postpone the discussion of the bill would result in reconsidering the situation.

Meanwhile, Maait said the Egyptian government has been cooperating with all international institutions, the African Development Bank, all international financial institutions, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since the period before the economic reform program in 2016 and even after it has been completed in 2019, the minister said.

Dealing with the IMF and international financial institutions is ongoing and uninterrupted, he pointed out.

In this regard, Maait said the government is currently working with the IMF on a program meant to upgrade the tax system.

MENA