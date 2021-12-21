Egypt: Makram Commends Parliament's Support for 'Speak Arabic' Initiative

State Minister of Emigration & Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram commended on Monday 20/12/2021 the support of the House of Representatives for the presidential initiative "Speak Arabic," according to a statement by the ministry.

Makram paid tribute to the fact that several MPs participate in promoting the initiative at Expo 2020 Dubai, said the statement.

She praised as well the parliament's deliberation of projects aimed at safeguarding the Arabic language, it added.

The Egyptian official said she was keen on promoting for the initiative in the UAE's exhibition, with the participation of Egyptians living abroad.

The statement said Makram concluded her visit to the UAE today.

MENA