Mauritius: World Heritage Site - Management Plan Presented to Better Protect Le Morne Cultural Landscape

A Management Plan pertaining to the effective protection of Le Morne Cultural Landscape World Heritage Site, was presented, this afternoon, at the Film Classification Board, Renganaden Seeneevassen Building, in Port-Louis. The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, the Chairperson of Le Morne Heritage Trust Fund, Mr Jean Claude Jance, and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

In a statement, Minister Teeluck highlighted that Le Morne Cultural Landscape is a site which has been qualified as a World Heritage Site (WHS) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In this context, preparing Management Plans are essential over a certain period of years to ensure the preservation and sustainability of the Outstanding Universal Value of the World Heritage Property as per the Convention concerning the protection of the World Natural and Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, he added.

Furthermore, Mr Teeluck indicated that the underlying objective of today's presentation is to take cognizance of the inputs of all stakeholders concerned directly or indirectly with the WHS, notably, civil society and Ministries among others, as part of the finalisation of the Management Plan, before submitting same to the Cabinet for approval.

The Plan, he underlined, comprises four volumes and concerns not only the Cultural aspect but also the Maritime aspect as Le Morne is situated right next to the sea. Once the Plan is finalised and approved by the Cabinet, it will be forwarded to the UNESCO for consideration of what is being proposed by the Mauritian Government as regards the preservation of this site, stated the Minister.

For his part, Mr Jance recalled that several consultations have been done by the Ministry with stakeholders to prepare this Management Plan for the period of 2021-2025. Today's presentation, he added, has been carried out to discuss and take note of all the inputs from different organisations and finalise the report in order to preserve and promote Le Morne WHS.

Special Lottotech Draw for the restoration of Heritage Sites

In addition, Minister Teeluck indicated that following the announcement in Budget 2021-2022, four special lotteries will be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, the National Heritage Fund and the Mauritius Museum Council where the funds raised will be donated to the National Heritage Fund of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage for the restoration of National Heritage Sites.

On this score, he announced that the first draw was held on Saturday 18 December 2021 and a sum to the tune of Rs 5 million was raised. This money, the Minister emphasised, will be used for the restoration and rehabilitation of the National History Museum of Mahébourg.

Minister Teeluck further stressed that the second Lottotech draw will be held next week where the sum will be earmarked for another heritage site. He stated that next year, two more dates will be chosen where the funds of draws will be directed to National Heritage features.

He highlighted that this measure demonstrates Government's commitment to the cultural sector and reiterated that with the collaboration of stakeholders and the public as well, the restoration and rehabilitation of our National Heritage Sites will be successful.

Among other measures being taken for the preservation of Historical sites are: the listing of six sites as National Heritage Sites, including the Chateau Benarès and the place where the National Flag was first raised on 12 March 1968 and; ensuring that the preservation of heritage sites is higher on the priority lists of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.