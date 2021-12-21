Mauritius: Social Housing - Title Deeds and Key to Housing Units Remitted to Beneficiaries

press release

Nine residents of La Valette received, this afternoon, their Title Deed while two eligible beneficiaries of the Social Register of Mauritius (SRM) obtained the key to their housing unit under the Full Concrete Housing Scheme.

The remittance ceremony was held in Port-Louis, in presence of the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF), Mr. Jean-François Chaumière.

The families received their title deed after settling a nominal fee of Rs 2000, Rs. 36 000 for three years rent, along with Rs. 273 000 for their house.

In her address, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo underlined that this initiative is in line with Government's determination to provide the necessary support to the most vulnerable sections of the population. She stated that one key concern of the Government is providing social housing to those in need, and recalled that Government ambitions to construct some 12,000 social housing units.

The Minister spoke of the importance of having a dwelling, namely to provide a serene, healthy and secure environment that acts as a springboard for the progress of the family. It particularly offers a safe and loving milieu for children to thrive, she added.

Furthermore, Mrs.Jeewa-Daureeawoo emphasised that having a decent house enables one to live in dignity and maintain a healthy and safe lifestyle and stressed that owing a house is paving one's future.

In addition, she highlighted the need for the beneficiaries of SRM to make the necessary efforts and sacrifices to overcome their constraints and empower themselves with the aids being offered to achieve progress in life. On that score, the Minister recalled that with the elaboration of the Marshall plan, Government is extending various forms of support are to struggling families, and underlined that further help is being offered to families earning between Rs 10 501- Rs 14 000.

As for Mr. Jean-François Chaumière, he lauded the efforts of all the concerned authorities who worked together for the successful implementation of this project. He recalled that the NEF is fully empowered as the arm of the Government to help combat poverty in the country, and added that the organisation works in direct contact with those necessitating assistance to ensure the proper provision of assistance.