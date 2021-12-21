Uganda: President of DRC Senate, Lukwebo Commissions Beef Exporting Facility in Uganda

Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo has paid an official visit to the Nshaara Industrial Park where he commissioned the Zhong Wu Beef Abattoir Imports and Exports Company under the Sino- Uganda Economic Development Special Zone.

The facility sits on five square miles and is a joint venture between Chinese and Uganda investors that commenced development in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is located at Nshaara on Kampala- Mbarara highway in Ankole sub region. It is expected to host about 45 factories in agro business, light manufacturing, ICT, pharmaceuticals and beef production.

Speaking at the function, Lukwebo applauded President Museveni for the warm reception accorded to him and his entire delegation but also reiterated that the main purpose of the visit is to further bolster the excellent cordial bilateral relations between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukwebo hailed the president for his commitment to improve trade between Uganda and DRC , a gesture he said will see both countries greatly benefit.

The president of the DRC Senate also commended the efforts by the officials of the Embassy of the DRC to Uganda headed by Jean Pierre Massala, and officials Uganda's Embassy to the DRC headed by James Mbahimba, the Private Sector in Uganda specifically the leadership of Sino- Uganda Economic Development Special Zone, headed by Odrek Rwabogo and Stephen Kaboyo as well as the Zhong Wu Beef Imports and Exports Company managed by Wang Hu for undertaking this initiative and ensuring commencement of beef production for export to the DRC.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President, the Minister for Trade, Francis Mwebesa applauded the president of the DRC Senate for honoring the invitation to commission the facility.

He also applauded government efforts for undertaking the initiative to enhance the value chain in the cattle beef processing market in Uganda and affirmed commitment to meet the demand of export of beef products to the DRC.

DRC remains Uganda's major trading partner, with an export trade volume of USD 578.9 million registered in 2019, rising from USD 491.42 million in 2018.

The Zhong Wu Beef Imports and Exports Company is an anchor project with the required amenities provided and supported by government ministries, specifically the Ministry of Agriculture Animal and Fisheries, Uganda Investment Authority and all regulatory bodies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The abattoir is the first of its kind in the western part of Uganda in what's commonly known as the Cattle Corridor.

This was deliberately and purposely created by President Museveni to enhance the value chain in the cattle beef processing market in Uganda.

The company has set up a state of the art modern abattoir (meat processing plant) with a fully automated production plant and storage with 400 daily animal processing capacity ready for export.

In attendance was Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Animal Industry Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu Special Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs and Manifesto Implementation, James Mbahimba Uganda's Ambassador to the DRC, Jean Pierre Massala the Ambassador of the DRC to Uganda, Odrek Rwabogo and Mr. Stephen Kaboyo representing Sino Uganda, Amb. Katureebe Tayebwa Head of Regional Economic Department Dr. Edith Namutebi Counselor Uganda Embassy Kinshasa, and Stephen Assimwe, the Executive Director Private Sector Foundation among others.