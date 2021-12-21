Uganda: Panic At Parliament As Many MPs Reportedly Test Positive for Omicron

There is panic at Parliament following reports that many of the MPs who returned from Arusha for the EAC Parliamentary games tested positive for the Omicron variant, which is said to spread rapidly.

Sources at Parliament told The Nile Post that the positive cases are more than 50, a number we could not verify.

Nile Post understands that at least 260 MPs and staff of Parliament travelled to Arusha for the games that concluded on December 12.

The tests were conducted yesterday (December 20) in the conference hall. It is a requirement for MPs and staff returning from trips abroad to be tested for Covid-19 at parliament.

There are fears that Parliamentary business could be affected by the high numbers. In fact some MPs who did not go to Arusha have opted to stay away from Parliament.

Plenary is expected to resume today while MPs are expected to go for a prolonged festive season break starting December 24.

Some of the affected MPs have self isolated, sources said but others are moving and interacting with people freely.

Our effort to talk to Chris Obore, the director of communication were futile. He neither returned our calls, nor responded to our WhatsApp messages.